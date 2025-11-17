Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

