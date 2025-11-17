Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 120.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $79.07 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.