Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $353,000 Investment in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 118.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $53,994,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Trading Down 1.2%

GFF opened at $69.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

