Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Humana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Humana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.39.

Humana Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $236.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

