Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 184,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

