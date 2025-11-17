Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in JOYY Inc. $YY

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,090,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in JOYY by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,312,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 936,841 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,926,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $16,137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 133.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $58.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

