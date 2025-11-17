Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $348,000 in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $160.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

