Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $346,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

