Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $281,000 in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in XPO by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,730,000 after buying an additional 1,426,394 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth $108,218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of XPO by 854.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $33,965,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,052,000 after acquiring an additional 306,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on XPO in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $133.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

