Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 21,078 Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.3%

WDS stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 616.0%. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

