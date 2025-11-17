Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 18,946 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.26 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

