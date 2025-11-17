Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $134,517,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $80,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 345,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,787,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,934,000 after acquiring an additional 251,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.3%

MMSI opened at $85.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

