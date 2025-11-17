Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567,865 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of NU by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NU by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NU Stock Up 1.6%

NU stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.