Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $64,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.5%

LOGI stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,516.41. The trade was a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,380.11. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,168. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

