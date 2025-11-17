VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTSI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. VirTra had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VirTra by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VirTra during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VirTra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

