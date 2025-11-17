VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,466,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $711,288,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

AAPL stock opened at $272.41 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

