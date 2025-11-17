VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $42,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

UITB stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

