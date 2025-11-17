VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 56280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FORA

VerticalScope Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market cap of C$64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.77.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. VerticalScope had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$20.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VerticalScope Holdings Inc. will post 0.3740942 EPS for the current year.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.