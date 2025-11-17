VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 56280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.33.
VerticalScope Stock Down 2.0%
VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. VerticalScope had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$20.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VerticalScope Holdings Inc. will post 0.3740942 EPS for the current year.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.
