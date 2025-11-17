Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 423.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 841,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after buying an additional 680,702 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,402,000 after buying an additional 633,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,918,000 after acquiring an additional 585,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $293.24 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

