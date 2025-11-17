Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.28.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $293.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

