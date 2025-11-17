Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,351.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 160,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 154,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.28.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $293.24 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

