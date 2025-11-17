Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

