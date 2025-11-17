Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 640,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after acquiring an additional 702,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

