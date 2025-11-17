Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Position Trimmed by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,825,000 after buying an additional 852,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,685,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,572,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after acquiring an additional 800,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.76 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.