Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $386,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $121.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

