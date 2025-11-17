Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 315.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of BLV opened at $70.19 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
