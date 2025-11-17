Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.01 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.68.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

