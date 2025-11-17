Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.