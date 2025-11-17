Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $10.15. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $11.4320, with a volume of 5,369,100 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

