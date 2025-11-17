Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,972,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 70.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Upstart by 44.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 753.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,892.48. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,400. This represents a -500.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,287. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $38.72 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 176.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

