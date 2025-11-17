Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

UPBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $16.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.79. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $43,448.77. Following the purchase, the director owned 90,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,790.55. This represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.