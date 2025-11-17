Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 22,499 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $100,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $380.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,511. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $376.74 and a one year high of $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.10.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,431,641. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.