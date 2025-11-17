Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on U. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Unity Software stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.Unity Software’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $29,048.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 452,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,407,152.92. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 14,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $637,573.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 608,590 shares in the company, valued at $26,017,222.50. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,440,899 shares of company stock worth $103,666,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 111.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 67,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

