UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.3%

UNH opened at $321.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

