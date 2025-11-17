United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

