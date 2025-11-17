United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.01 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

