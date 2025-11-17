Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.3150, with a volume of 2390189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 965,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 504,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,047,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,997,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 586,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

