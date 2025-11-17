Trump Media & Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 103,254 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,252 put options.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $88,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,362.01. The trade was a 17.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,834,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,195 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,549,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 1,775.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 703,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 666,429 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 216,718 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DJT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,554. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 4.56. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $43.46.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

