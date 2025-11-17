Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after buying an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,161,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,620,000 after buying an additional 516,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 339,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,986. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

