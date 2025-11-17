Tortoise Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $42.09 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

