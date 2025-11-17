Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 12,764 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $NXN

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

