Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,315,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791,093 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,181,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,832,000 after buying an additional 2,094,084 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 291,473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 631,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 215,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,672,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,705,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

