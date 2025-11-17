Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $51,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 64,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

