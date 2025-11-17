Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $375,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $307.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

