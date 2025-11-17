Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.