Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6875.
MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.
NYSE:MODG opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
