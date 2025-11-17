Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 38,257 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,257 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 495,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD opened at $67.33 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $966.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4917 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

