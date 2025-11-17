Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,075 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:PSX opened at $138.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.19. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

