Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unilever by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Unilever by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 463,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 164.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 273,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $59.17 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.