Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF $BBLU

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.29% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,088,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 398,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 767,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 328,192 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.07 million, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.92. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

